VIDEO: Tour de Rock rider says event provides badly needed support

Cancer survivor and volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery speaks about importance of fundraising tour

Riders on the Tour de Rock arrived in Campbell River on Tuesday, the latest stop on an annual bike ride across the Island that raises funds for pediatric cancer research and support programs.

Among the riders was volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery, a cancer survivor. She received bracelets for encouragement from Natalia Corrigall, who was diagnosed with cancer at age four, and her sister Annabel.

“This is about cancer research and pediatric cancer, and sending kids like Natalia and Annabel to Camp Goodtimes,” said Emery.

The camp, located in Maple Ridge, is for children with cancer and their families, and it’s supported by the Tour de Rock.

Emery described the camp as “an amazing place for these kids to go and spend some time with their families.”

She also stressed the importance of improving cancer treatments for children.

“I had cancer when I was three,” said Emery. “And I know how important it is for the research to provide gentler treatments for these kids.”

Following events in Campbell River, the riders are heading to the Comox Valley on Wednesday. The ride ends in Victoria on Oct. 5.

