VIDEO: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

A screen shows a live broadcasting of a news program on the U.S. elections as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Following a tense and close presidential race Tuesday, Democrat Joe Biden told supporters to be patient as mail-in ballots continue to be counted in a number of key states.

“We believe we’re on track to win this election,” he told a crowd of supporters from an outdoor stage in Delaware.

He went on to say that mail-in votes could take a while.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election,” Biden said. “That’s the decision of the American people.”

Races were too early to call in some of other fiercely contested and critical states on the map, including North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump, by early Wednesday, had retained many states he won in 2016 and, as long predicted, the race in part seemed to rest on the three northern industrial states where Trump most surprised the Democrats four year ago Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Trump won Florida, the nation’s most prized battleground state, as he and Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday battled to the finish of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before U.S. president is known

The two men were locked in tight races across the country, with Trump also claiming the battlegrounds of Ohio and Iowa while Biden won Minnesota and Iowa, two modest prizes the president had hoped to steal.

Trump has yet to speak to supporters, but took to Twitter late Tuesday to say that the Democrats are trying to steal the election.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Twitter hid the tweet due to it being potentially “misleading about an election or other civic process.”

