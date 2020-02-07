An RCMP truck is pictured at the location of an RCMP exclusion zone at the 27-kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston, B.C., on Feb. 6, 2020. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

VIDEO: Two arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP remove checkpoint gates for pipeline crews

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

At least two people have been arrested on the second day of the RCMP’s enforcement of a court order to advance work on the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

Wet’suwet’en member Jen Wickham says two protesters were taken into custody as Mounties removed the gates at the Gidimt’en checkpoint on the Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston on Friday afternoon.

In the video, posted by demonstrator Anne Spice, a number of RCMP officers in tactical gear are seen, some carrying assault rifles.

The RCMP have not returned a request for comment.

READ MORE: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

A day earlier, police set up an exclusionary zone as part of the court injunction against the protesters so that Coastal GasLink staff could continue work on the project that goes through traditional Wet’suwet’en territory.

Six people were arrested and taken to the Houston RCMP detachment before being released.

Earlier this week, the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the province failed to reach an agreement after a round of talks.

More to come


