VIDEO: Ways to stay warm and not waste energy this winter

Keeping yourself cozy when it’s cold out can lead to an expensive utility bill – unless you make a few practical changes, according to experts.
To avoid this issue, here are a few preparation tips before winter weather sets in:
Cooking at home, installing thicker curtains and dusting off radiator vents a few ways to save money
Keeping yourself cozy when it’s cold out can lead to an expensive utility bill – unless you make a few practical changes, according to experts.
To avoid this issue, here are a few preparation tips before winter weather sets in:
“My uptake on it is, Western Forest Products you should be ashamed of yourself”
“It was the first time as a group we’ve ever won an A-Final”
The league game against the Chiefs started off at a very fast pace.
A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.
Why does the District of Port Hardy not have a recreation centre for low income families to use?
The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.
China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested
Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests
Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife
Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night
Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found
Vancouver Island’s most-celebrated Light Up event happens tonight in downtown Ladysmith
The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers
Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver
Contract complaints include being provided the wrong internet package
Stories from the community
Annual award, introduced in 1993, celebrates achievements at both the international and club level
The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.
China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested
Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night
Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver