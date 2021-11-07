A YouTube video shows strong winds and their aftermath at the University of B.C. campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xsong/YouTube)

A YouTube video shows strong winds and their aftermath at the University of B.C. campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xsong/YouTube)

VIDEO: Windstorm leaves UBC campus filled with debris, branches as roads remain closed

Tornado was seen off the Metro Vancouver coast

The University of B.C.’s main boulevard will be closed on Monday (Nov. 8) due to Saturday’s windstorm that sparked a tornado seen off the Metro Vancouver coast.

In a social media post, UBC said that University Boulevard will be closed and that pedestrians and cyclists should be extra cautious on campus due to fallen trees and branches.

TransLink said that because University Boulevard from Blanca Street to Wesbrook Mall is closed for the foreseeable future, routes 4, 14 and 99 will be diverted from University Boulevard through West 16th Avenue with traditional buses.

Video caught by people at UBC showed strong winds and branches being thrown around by gusts of wind, although the campus avoid the tornado seen off the region’s coast.

VIDEO: Tornado warning issued for Vancouver’s North Shore

