Young Abbotsford couple Skylar Bartel and Alayna Tam were surprised by friends and family in a car parade shortly after being married in a small ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

It may not have been exactly as Abbotsford natives Skylar Bartel and Alayna Tam originally planned, but the young couple’s wedding on Wednesday afternoon was certainly unique and memorable to all those who “attended”.

Tam, 19 and Bartel, 24 began dating in February 2019 and were engaged in December. The pair had set a date of May 2, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw all those plans for a loop.

Heather Tam, the mother of the bride, said the coronavirus situation left them scrambling.

“We had actually planned to do one with around 40 people this coming Saturday but we then realized that even that was going to be too big,” she said. “So we said, forget it and we’ll just do a small one with his immediate family and her immediate family.”

The small ceremony occurred at the Heritage Alliance Church on March 25, at 1 p.m. However, what the bride and groom didn’t know is that many of their friends and family had formed a car parade with signs and posters and they cheered them on and honked their horns from their cars shortly after the couple became officially married.

The new couple plan to share more of their thoughts on getting married in the coronavirus era with Black Press Media.

The pair were married shortly before Dr. Bonnie Henry recommended that all gatherings – even those of less than 10 people – be put on hold until B.C. sees a reprieve in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWeddings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Just Posted

NDP’s Rachel Blaney happy COVID-19 legislation strikes the right balance

North Island - Powell River MP was one of three party members participating in debate

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Reflection off the water

‘I will be using the self isolation time to reflect and enjoy the natural environment’

Body of missing Ontario man found on logging road outside of Port Hardy

The RCMP stated criminality is not believed to be involved in his death.

Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

“We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted”

North Island Rising: Gouging me less than you gouged me before is still gouging

Oil at $26 a barrel does not legitimize the retail gas prices we are seeing at the local pump today.

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Island distillery switches production to sanitizers

Oyster River operation Shelter Point expects double shifts in the weeks, months ahead

Island business owner starts #SocialDistanceChallenge during COVID-19 pandemic

Nanaimo’s Jeff Benvin wants to see people social distance in creative ways

Hearts of Vancouver Island campaign spreading message of love and unity

‘It’s all about community and bringing people together’

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

Suspect leaps from second-storey window after alleged break-in at Nanaimo daycare

Staff at Jolly Giant Childcare manage to snap picture of suspect in flight

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Most Read