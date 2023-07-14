Dawson Creek RCMP is investigating two alleged vigilante assaults against one man as a result of social media rumours earlier this week. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Vigilantes send B.C. man to hospital over ‘unsubstantiated’ rumours

Dawson Creek RCMP say the victim, 20, was targeted and attacked twice

Dawson Creek RCMP is investigating two alleged vigilante assaults against one man as a result of social media rumours.

On Wednesday (July 14), around 9:45 p.m. police received a report that a man was being targeted and attacked by vigilantes near a local business on the Dangerous Goods Route. Then the following day, around 6:45 a.m., police received another report of a man being assaulted at the intersection of 225 and Highway 97 South in Arras.

RCMP say the victim in both assaults was the same 20-year-old man, who was later taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating, but initial information indicates the victim was targeted “as a result of unsubstantiated rumors posted on social media.”

