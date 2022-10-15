Village of Alert Bay elects one new councillor for next four year term

The Village of Alert Bay will have a slightly different council for the next four years.
Once the 2022 municipal election polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m. and all the votes were counted, here’s how the voting went for the four councillor seats at the table.
Lisanne Granger – 96;
Kane Gordon – 83;
Sandy McGregor – 82;
Casey Chapman – 76;
Larry Hill – 58.
Chapman will be the new face at the council table.
Alert Bay mayor Dennis Buchanan was already acclaimed to office and will be serving his second term.
