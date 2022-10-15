Alertbay.ca photo

Village of Alert Bay elects one new councillor for next four year term

The Village of Alert Bay will have a slightly different council for the next four years.

Once the 2022 municipal election polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m. and all the votes were counted, here’s how the voting went for the four councillor seats at the table.

Lisanne Granger – 96;

Kane Gordon – 83;

Sandy McGregor – 82;

Casey Chapman – 76;

Larry Hill – 58.

Chapman will be the new face at the council table.

Alert Bay mayor Dennis Buchanan was already acclaimed to office and will be serving his second term.

