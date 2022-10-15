Village of Alert Bay elects one new councillor for next four year term

Alert Bay mayor Dennis Buchanan was already acclaimed to office and will be serving his second term

The Village of Alert Bay will have a slightly different council for the next four years.

Once the 2022 municipal election polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m. and all the votes were counted, here’s how the voting went for the four councillor seats at the table.

Lisanne Granger – 96;

Kane Gordon – 83;

Sandy McGregor – 82;

Casey Chapman – 76;

Larry Hill – 58.

Chapman will be the new face at the council table.

Alert Bay mayor Dennis Buchanan was already acclaimed to office and will be serving his second term.

