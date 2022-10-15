Aerial view of the Village of Zeballos. (Village of Zeballos Facebook photo)

Village of Zeballos election results are locked in

Mayor Julie Colborne was already acclaimed to office

The Village of Zeballos election results are locked in.

Once the 2022 municipal election polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m. and all the votes were counted, here’s how the voting went for the four councillor seats at the table.

Barb Lewis – 48;

Justin Janisse – 47;

Ronald Deck – 43;

Adrian O’Connor – 31;

Angela Vincent – 23;

Ernie Smith – 19;

Simon John – 13;

Jennifer John – 9; and

Stacey Miller – 9.

Zeballos mayor Julie Colborne was already acclaimed to office.

