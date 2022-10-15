The Village of Zeballos election results are locked in.
Once the 2022 municipal election polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m. and all the votes were counted, here’s how the voting went for the four councillor seats at the table.
Barb Lewis – 48;
Justin Janisse – 47;
Ronald Deck – 43;
Adrian O’Connor – 31;
Angela Vincent – 23;
Ernie Smith – 19;
Simon John – 13;
Jennifer John – 9; and
Stacey Miller – 9.
Zeballos mayor Julie Colborne was already acclaimed to office.
