A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)

Vancouver Island under tsunami advisory after volcanic eruption in the Pacific

No need for action, local fire and rescue departments say

Coastal B.C. started Saturday under tsunami advisory after a volcano erupted Friday near the Tonga Islands.

Emergency Management B.C. issued the alert Jan. 15 around 5 a.m., for the coast and Vancouver Island.

No significant inundation is expected, but low lying coastal areas and beaches may be at risk, according to EMBC, in an alert issued by Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Be prepared emergency series

There is a possibility of strong localized currents. A tsunami is a series of waves. People in coastal areas are advised to stay away from the shoreline and heed instructions from local authorities.

Fire and rescue departments across the province took to Twitter to alert residents that officials are following the data.

The regional alert option on the Saanich Peninsula will be used on if action is required, noted Sidney fire.

The U.S. Tsunami warning system shows a magnitude 1 earthquake associated with the eruption near the Tonga Islands.

Advisories were also issued for Hawaii and Alaska.

READ ALSO: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsTsunami

Previous story
VIDEO: Fraudster takes $17,000 from Vancouver seniors in 1 day for fake ‘legal fees’
Next story
‘Chaos and confusion’: Government error on trucker vaccine mandate sparks disarray

Just Posted

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)
Vancouver Island under tsunami advisory after volcanic eruption in the Pacific

Vancouver Island COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 2-8. (BCCDC photo)
North Island’s COVID-19 cases jump from 29 to 54 during first week of January

Black Press Media file
Port McNeill gas station robbed at gunpoint by man in yellow rain gear

Sara Child, Sanyakola Foundation. (Submitted photo)
Research team is revitalizing Indigenous language with a first-of-its-kind blueprint