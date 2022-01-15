Vancouver Island under tsunami advisory after volcanic eruption in the Pacific

No need for action, local fire and rescue departments say

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)

Coastal B.C. started Saturday under tsunami advisory after a volcano erupted Friday near the Tonga Islands.

Emergency Management B.C. issued the alert Jan. 15 around 5 a.m., for the coast and Vancouver Island.

No significant inundation is expected, but low lying coastal areas and beaches may be at risk, according to EMBC, in an alert issued by Environment Canada.

There is a possibility of strong localized currents. A tsunami is a series of waves. People in coastal areas are advised to stay away from the shoreline and heed instructions from local authorities.

Fire and rescue departments across the province took to Twitter to alert residents that officials are following the data.

The regional alert option on the Saanich Peninsula will be used on if action is required, noted Sidney fire.

The U.S. Tsunami warning system shows a magnitude 1 earthquake associated with the eruption near the Tonga Islands.

Advisories were also issued for Hawaii and Alaska.

