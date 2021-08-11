A team member from Alberni Valley Rescue Squad pauses at the Mount 5040 summit after successfully rescuing an injured hiker, Aug. 8, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY RICHARD JOHNS, AVRS)

Volunteer searchers from Port Alberni rescue injured hiker on Island mountain

Helicopter called to evacuate hiker from 5040 Peak, southwest of city

An injured hiker had to be airlifted from 5040 Peak west of Port Alberni on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Three members of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad hiked to the summit of the mountain and stabilized the hiker, who had tripped and fallen, fracturing their lower leg, said Richard Johns, AVRS director of communications and strategy.

At first light on Monday, Aug. 9 a helicopter from Atleo Air Helicopters of Tofino arrived to retrieve the injured hiker from the summit, which is 891 metres above sea level.

The 5040 Peak is located northeast of Kennedy Lake and features a cabin, operated by the Alpine Club of Canada, for hikers. The cabin has been closed since early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once off the mountain the hiker was transferred to BC Ambulance for transportation to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

The condition of the hiker is not known.

