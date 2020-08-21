To improve fish habitat, volunteers will clear garbage from Pandora Slough and adjoining waterways in Zeballos. Photo courtesy, Justin Janisse.

Volunteers to help clean waterways and improve fish habitat in Zeballos

The clean-up is organized by the village of Zeballos and Nootka Sound Watershed Society

A group of 24 volunteers will head out to clean different tidal areas in Zeballos on Monday, Aug.24.

The clean-up, spearheaded by Nootka Sound Watershed Society, the Zeballos council and Ehattesaht First Nation, is a much awaited community initiative to clear up debris from the waterways in the village.

“The aim is to remove garbage from the water and improve fish habitats ,” said Zeballos councillor Justin Janisse.

“Over the years people have littered our waterways with unwanted things such as metal, bicycles and plastic items that have been deposited along estuaries. We orchestrated a plan to get people together and clear these items from our environment,” said Janisse.

A collaborative effort, expertise will be provided by NSWS and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

Volunteers will assemble at the community hall at 9 a.m. on Monday before heading to Pandora Slough, a salmon habitat in need of cleaning.

Other tidal areas in the village will also be cleaned said Janisse and added that volunteers will segregate into small groups and concentrate on cleaning particular areas of the water ways.

“It’s great to see the neighbours come together and try to make the place we live in a better place,” said Janisse and added that local businesses such as Greig’s seafood and Strategic National Resource consultant also came forward to support the cause.

Local fishing lodge, Reel Obsession will be providing lunch for the volunteers. Similarly, personal protective equipment (PPE) will also be provided to the volunteers to ensure their safety.

Janisse said that the village might try to make these cost-efficient clean-up activities an annual event for community members to participate in.

READ ALSO: Six northwestern Vancouver Island rivers undergoing fish habitat restoration

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Just Posted

Sign up now for virtual Terry Fox Run

There’s no entry fee this year, all you have to do is register online.

Volunteers to help clean waterways and improve fish habitat in Zeballos

The clean-up is organized by the village of Zeballos and Nootka Sound Watershed Society

$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Harse plans to go whale watching with a friend to celebrate.

Trash is the last resort for Mount Waddington’s garbage men

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is life at the 7 Mile Landfill

‘Jaws of life’ used by Port Hardy Fire Rescue to remove person from wrecked vehicle

The vehicle was located down a high-angle embankment in heavy roadside underbrush.

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Most Read