Waivin’ Flags Taxi to take over Route 5 bus service between Port Hardy and Campbell River. (waivinflags.com)

Waivin’ Flags given green light to start bus service from Port Hardy to Campbell River

The local taxi company will replace Tofino Bus Service, which cut off service in May

After months of no bus service between Campbell River and Port Hardy, north Islanders can once more ride the highway with locally owned taxi company, Waivin’ Flags. The Passenger Transportation Board approved Paige’s application Sept. 9, requiring the company to offer at minimum of three runs weekly.

Getting the carrier plate licence will take at least a week, so the first run down to Campbell River will happen by the end of the month.

Waivin’ Flags bus service will run three times a week, leaving Port Hardy in the morning and returning in the afternoon. To start, owner Paige Quansah expects to offer Monday, Wednesday and Friday runs one week, and Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday rides the following week.

She has plans to get a new classy bus, but for now will use the existing grey busses.

Tofino Bus Company halted their route in May because of COVID-19, and at the same time applied to permanently cancel it citing low ridership. They said it was impossible to run profitably without subsidy. Its licence required daily trips. The Passenger Transportation Board approved their application to cancel last week.

More to come.

RELATED: Cancelling bus service between Campbell River and Port Hardy will compromise health access, region warns

Transportation

