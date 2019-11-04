Campbell River RCMP arrested a wanted man Sunday after a lengthy standoff on Quinsam Road. Black Press File Photo

Wanted man arrested after standoff in Campbell River

Remains unnamed while new charges are investigated

Campbell River RCMP have arrested a man after a standoff on Quinsam Road Sunday.

According to RCMP, the man, who is not being named by police while new charges are investigated, was wanted on 11 arrest warrants.

From Sunday morning until late afternoon, police had an area near the 2,400 block of Quinsam Road blocked off. General duty officers, Police Dog Servcies, the Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation were utilized to end the standoff after the man “had allegedly barricaded himself in a building in the area.”

The man, who’s in his 30s, remains in custody.

“The Campbell River RCMP would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance during this situation, ” said Const. Maury Tyre. “We are happy that the incident could be brought to an end without serious injury to anyone involved.”

The RCMP would like to remind the community that if they witness a crime being committed or know the location of a wanted individual, to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake
Next story
Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Just Posted

North Island Rising: WEXIT – Paradise Lost

The false promise of a prairie republic.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Neroutsos estuary

“I shot this image of some Canada Geese making some distance between myself and them”

Local MLA Claire Trevena welcomes $139,360 for students in the North Island

“Extracurricular programs are essential to a child’s healthy development”

Mount Waddington Highland Dance Fall Competition results are in

The Mount Waddington Highland Dance Fall Competition saw 47 dancers compete.

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island part 4

Mehran “Raz” Razmpoosh continues to paint and donate his time and effort… Continue reading

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

Wanted man arrested after standoff in Campbell River

Remains unnamed while new charges are investigated

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy party leader Jo-Ann Roberts steps into top role

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

VIDEO: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Patients lacking English need equal access to interpreters across Canada: doctor

Patients with a chronic disease and limited English are more likely to return to the emergency room

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

‘Your own kingdom:’ Private island near Nanaimo up for sale

Lily Island listed for $1.4 million

Most Read