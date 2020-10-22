Jordan Jay Ward is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of manslaughter. Photo supplied

Wanted man from Calgary may be on Vancouver Island

Jordan Jay Ward is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of manslaughter

  • Oct. 22, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Calgary Police are looking for 20-year old Jordan Jay Ward who they believe may be in the Comox Valley area.

Jordan Jay Ward is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of manslaughter. He is the third suspect in relation to a double homicide that occurred in the community of Sandstone on Aug. 28, 2020.

Jordan Ward was allegedly seen on a rural logging road, possibly wearing army green hunting clothes and riding a dark coloured bicycle.

For more information, see the media release issued by Calgary Police Service https://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-search-for-third-suspect-in-sandstone-shooting/

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jordan Jay Ward, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

Should anyone see Ward, call 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach him. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.

