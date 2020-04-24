Warrant out for green-haired suspect who allegedly assaulted woman in Nanaimo

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating Trevor Coles, 32

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in trying to track down a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and is now wanted on two counts of breach of recognizance.

According to a police press release, Trevor Robert Coles, 32, allegedly assaulted a woman at a residence March 12 and fled, but was tracked by a police dog and arrested a short time later. He was released on several conditions, including that he would not return to the home, but it is alleged was back there the next day.

Coles is caucasian, 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, with facial hair. At the time of the alleged assault, his hair was dyed green but it is naturally brown and police don’t know his current hair colour.

Coles is of no fixed address, but police believe he is in the Nanaimo area.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

