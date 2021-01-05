Frederick “Nate” Green is part of a group of nine Greater Victoria bus drivers and one safety and training officer that won $1 million from the July 31 Lotto Max draw. They are featured in a new Lotto BC video. (Screenshot, Lotto BC)

WATCH: Island bus drivers featured in Lotto BC video following big win

The group of 10 won $1 million in July

Two Greater Victoria bus drivers are featured in a new promotional video by Lotto BC, following their group’s $1-million win in July 2020.

The group of 10 – nine bus drivers and one safety and transit officer – headed by team captain Frederick “Nate” Green bought tickets twice a month in hopes of a lucky draw. When Green heard that a ticket in Greater Victoria had won the July 31 Lotto Max draw and he saw that it was theirs he said his heart started to pump a little faster.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria bus drivers ponder next stop after big lottery win

“Everybody was floating on cloud nine,” Green said in the video.

His fellow bus driver said he couldn’t stop pacing back and forth when Green told him the news.

“I was just shocked and stunned,” he said.

Green didn’t reveal what any of them have done with their $100,000, but said that the group is still playing.

READ ALSO: Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

 

BC TransitGreater Victoria






