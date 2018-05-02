WATCH: Patrons, staff shocked to find VI Fitness facilities permanently closed

VI Fitness declared bankruptcy and let patrons and staff know with an early morning email

A sign letting patrons know that the VI Fitness location in Oak Bay is closed is the first notice many people get. VI Fitness has declared bankruptcy and permanently closed all of its locations across the Island. Keri Coles/OAK BAY NEWS

Patrons and staff of VI Fitness arrived at local gyms today to find the establishments permanently closed.

A sign on the window let clients know that VI Fitness is facing bankruptcy and gave them contact numbers for the Bowra Group, an accounting firm out of Vancouver. Members and staff also received an email conveying the same information.

A copy of the email sent out to VI Fitness patrons and staff. FILE CONTRIBUTED

“I found out this morning that I don’t have to teach this morning, or ever,” said Karen Bogle, an instructor of 23 years with VI Fitness “It’s shocking. I came in this morning because I knew my people would be showing up for my class.”

Bogle said she received the same blanket email as everyone else, and that no staff knew about their upcoming and immediate termination.

“I found out when I checked my email this morning, I was quite shocked,” said Judy Randall, a patron of the gym who still went to the Oak Bay facility to see it herself.

While the notifying email was sent out shortly after midnight, other emails also went out.

“I got an email this morning saying that my appointment with Monica, my personal trainer, was on for tomorrow,” said Corinna Gilliland who first got her membership in the’90s.

“My stuff is in there!” she added as movers came in and out of the building.

People are showing up to work out at #VIFitness in #OakBay #yyj only to find it closed. The company filed for bankruptcy yesterday.

Gilliland was with Phyllis Campanello who has also been a long time patron.

“It’s been a wonderful fitness club, I’m really disappointed,” said Campanello. “It’s a sad and story that this has happened because this has also been a community meet here. We had no idea anything like this was going on , I’m devastated.”

Gilliland said that she knew the gym was having problems because earlier in the year part of it had flooded and many repairs were required.

Still, patrons didn’t have previous warning of a closure, and many are still left confused about their gym and membership fees.

“We’re broken hearted,” Campanello said.

Equipment being moved out of @VIFitnessOakBay after business declared bankruptcy this morning. Instructors and members who showed up for classes today look on. No notice. Email went at midnight. Some just purchased memberships this week.

