Chris Bloomfield was shot by police at a Mill Bay trailer park in 2018. Two RCMP officers have now been cleared in his shooting. (Facebook photo)

Chris Bloomfield was shot by police at a Mill Bay trailer park in 2018. Two RCMP officers have now been cleared in his shooting. (Facebook photo)

Watchdog clears 2 Mounties in 2018 shooting death of man in Mill Bay home

Chris Bloomfield killed Nov. 10, 2018

The Independent Investigations Office has cleared two RCMP officers in the shooting death of a man in Mill Bay in November of 2018.

On Nov. 10, 2018, officers from the Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment were following up on an assault investigation in the 1100 block of Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road.

Shortly after noon on that day, officers arrived at a home in the Cedar Creek Mobile Home Park to arrest Chris Bloomfield in connection with the assault.

RELATED: Who was Chris Bloomfield, the Mill Bay man shot by police?

RELATED: Investigation continues into police shooting of Cowichan’s Chris Bloomfield

When they entered the residence, Bloomfield advanced on them with what police described as an “edged weapon.” Officers attempted to subdue him with a Taser, but were unsuccessful. Police then fired shots, with five of six hitting the man.

He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The IIO found that officers were justified in fearing for their lives and safety during the incident.

Autopsy results found that Bloomfield was intoxicated on numerous drugs that day, finding cannabis, codeine, ecstasy, cocaine, benzoylecgonine, ketamine, an antihistaminie and hallucinogen methoxyphencyclindine in his blood.

Following the hit from the Taser being ineffective to subdue Bloomfield, the situation became critical.

“The evidence is that consequently AP [Bloomfield] was able to turn his attention from SO1 [subject officer 1] to SO2 [subject officer 2] and to charge him, stabbing or slashing with the knife,” the IIO report from Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald reads. “The statements of both officers include this allegation, and the cut on the finger of SO2’s glove corroborates it. In those circumstances, SO2 was faced with a very real threat of grievous bodily harm or death. There were reasonable grounds for SO2 to believe that it was necessary for the purpose of self-preservation to use lethal force in response, and SO1 was similarly justified in using lethal force to defend both SO2 and himself.

“Accordingly, as the Chief Civilian Director of the IIO, I do not consider that there are reasonable grounds to believe that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges,” the report concludes.

MacDonald further noted that the timeline of the investigation that has taken more than two years to complete is partly due to the RCMP officers involved taking 19 months to submit written statements about the incident. The watchdog cannot mandate officers to talk to the investigators nor seize their notes and reports. Without this information, MacDonald said, the IIO could not make its determination, as the officers were the only witnesses to see the shooting.


editor@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison
Next story
Willow the dog located in Duncan following fatal crash

Just Posted

Two maps from BC CDC showing new cases for last week, and cumulative cases for the last 13 months. (BC CDC)
North Island at zero cases and holding

Rest of Vancouver Island still showing increases

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

North Island Gazette file photo from FILOMI Days 2019, pre-covid.
FILOMI Days 2021 unlikely to happen, says Port Hardy mayor

FILOMI Days commemorates the fishing, logging, and mining industries that helped build the town.

The house at 5700 Goletas Way in Port Hardy (Realtor.ca image)
Five most expensive North Island real estate listings

Roundup of luxe properties for sale on the North Island

The bumper crop of spuds donated by a local farmer. (Sandra Daniels photo)
2,000 pounds of locally grown potatoes being given away in Port McNeill today

Mash ‘em, fry ‘em, stick ‘em in a stew

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

(Black Press file photo)
Island Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

Recovering after helping remove person from exhaust-filled garage

Chris Bloomfield was shot by police at a Mill Bay trailer park in 2018. Two RCMP officers have now been cleared in his shooting. (Facebook photo)
Watchdog clears 2 Mounties in 2018 shooting death of man in Mill Bay home

Chris Bloomfield killed Nov. 10, 2018

Willow the dog has been found. The Labradoodle has been missing since Jan. 31 when he escaped from a fatal car accident on Gibbins Road. (File photo)
Willow the dog located in Duncan following fatal crash

Labradoodle was in fatal accident on Jan. 31

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

Construction of an office and residential building in Victoria in 2019. B.C. kept construction going during the COVID-19 pandemic and has avoided retail and restaurant restrictions seen elsewhere in Canada. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. unemployment rate climbs as COVID-19 drags on

Recovery stalled here, going backwards in Ontario, Quebec

A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from B.C. radio stations following use of racial slur

Metro Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country and Country 107.1 are just some of the stations involved in the North American boycott

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

Most Read