At the first council meeting since COVID-19 closure, the village of Sayward witnessed its fair share of drama. Submitted photo

‘We are not getting direct answers’: Sayward residents

Intimidating responses and a councilor threatening aggressive behavior were the tip of the iceberg at the July 14 council meeting

Sayward’s July 14 council meeting took an ugly turn when a council member threatened aggressive behaviour towards a resident and yet another resident was told to leave the meeting for asking questions.

One thing that was evident at the council meeting – which was the first one held after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March – was that the residents had a lot of unanswered questions.

The meeting was held at the Kelsey Recreation Centre and acting mayor Norm Kirschner and fellow council members declined to comment on or respond to most questions that the Sayward residents in attendance asked.

Residents questioned the council about the lack of virtual council meetings during the pandemic, the financial audits for 2019 not being made available to the public, the ousting of previous acting mayor after a brief two-week stint, and more.

Residents also asked about recordings and minutes of the meetings that were reported missing from the village office. They were told that the RCMP has been investigating the matter and no further comment was forthcoming.

The village has also been seeking a new CAO for a while. While it has run a cost of $10,000, residents said that there was “still no sign” of the CAO. The council said that while all employment issues will be discussed in-camera, they had approached head hunters and that they were waiting for a candidate to sign the contract.

To add to the woes, due to delayed work on the Newcastle creek Dam the village may have to return the grant money they recieved.

Residents also expressed displeasure about being kept in the dark for months about an ongoing real estate project by M.K. Adama Enterprises in Sayward. For months, untimely blasts rattled the foundations of houses in the village and the residents said they were given no information or “direct answers.” Citizens were also concerned as to whether the project would affect Sayward’s frail water system and septic treatment facilities.

A village of 311 residents, Sayward’s local government saw four mayoral changes within a span of three months.

Starting with the resignation of Mayor John MacDonald on March 13, to the vote of no confidence against its previous acting mayor, Bill Ives, in June, residents of the village have witnessed rapid and inexplicable changes.

Currently, Kirschner presides over the council after being appointed on June 24. He will remain in charge until elections are held to appoint a new mayor.

municipal politicsSayward

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Just Posted

‘We are not getting direct answers’: Sayward residents

Intimidating responses and a councilor threatening aggressive behavior were the tip of the iceberg at the July 14 council meeting

Port Hardy RCMP honour Vancouver Island First Nation community leaders

‘… we must highlight the beautiful work happening in our communities’

Port Hardy council votes to continue with zoning for seniors housing project ‘as is’

There is an opportunity for the Seniors Citizens Society to occupy a space within the development.

‘Everything is pointing towards repairing the old pool,’ says Port Hardy mayor

‘no matter what project we end up doing, we’re gonna have to borrow money for it’

Port McNeill RCMP issue tips on how to report out-of-country travellers

‘We, the RCMP, conduct enforcement checks under the Quarantine Act to ensure compliance’

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Most Read