BC Ferries will require all customers to wear masks at terminals and and aboard vessels beginning Monday, Aug. 24. (News Bulletin file photo)

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

BC Ferries travellers were already required to have masks with them, and now passengers need to wear those masks at all times.

BC Ferries advised in a press release that customers must wear face coverings when travelling as of Monday, Aug. 24. All customers, whether they came on a car or as a foot passenger, must wear masks at all times in the terminals and onboard vessels, unless they’re inside their vehicles or “consuming food or drinks while maintaining physical distance.” Infants and toddlers under two years old and customers with medical conditions or disabilities that inhibits their ability to wear a mask are exempt from the new rules.

“BC Ferries’ priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers,” said Mark Collins, the ferry corporation’s president and CEO, in the release. “We urge and expect our customers to behave responsibly when they are travelling with us.”

Collins added that travellers not following requirements around wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing can be banned from travel. He said ferry workers are doing “great work to accommodate customers” and said BC Ferries does not tolerate abuse directed at its employees.

BC Ferries reminded travellers about additional measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, screening customers at ticket booths, allowing travellers to remain in their vehicles on lower car decks, reduced seating density and enhanced cleaning.

READ ALSO: All ferry passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

READ ALSO: Plan in place for B.C. Ferries to start increasing service levels


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps
Next story
Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

Just Posted

Sign up now for virtual Terry Fox Run

There’s no entry fee this year, all you have to do is register online.

$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Harse plans to go whale watching with a friend to celebrate.

Trash is the last resort for Mount Waddington’s garbage men

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is life at the 7 Mile Landfill

‘Jaws of life’ used by Port Hardy Fire Rescue to remove person from wrecked vehicle

The vehicle was located down a high-angle embankment in heavy roadside underbrush.

Security cameras installed at Mount Cain after 18 cabins were broken into

‘In at least one cabin the damage was quite extensive’

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Pouch filled with ashes of Courtenay man’s late father stolen from vehicle

The vehicle was parked on the 700-block of 8th Street in Courtenay overnight.

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Most Read