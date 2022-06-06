Webinar with Island Health regarding North Island services scheduled for June 16

The webinar will be recorded and available to view online for those who are not able to attend

Good news for the North Island, Island Health will be participating in an informational webinar on health care and services in the Mount Waddington Region.

The webinar has been scheduled for Thursday, June 16, and it starts at 6:30 p.m.

You can join the webinar at http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81804575168

“This will be an interactive forum beginning with a presentation by Island Health, followed by Island Health representatives answering your questions,” said the Town of Port McNeill in a statement. “We invite you to email your questions in advance by June 13 to collaborate@mwhn.ca.”

The webinar will be recorded and available to view online for those who are not able to attend.

