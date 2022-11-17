West Shore RCMP officer thanked, asked for a hug by Langford drunk driver

A drunk driver thanked and asked a West Shore RCMP officer for a hug after being delivered to his home in Langford.

The officer was near the 2600-block of Sooke Road in Langford investigating another matter on Wednesday (Nov. 16) when he saw a black Jeep Cherokee drive over the grass median and head west on Sooke Road.

The officer went after the vehicle and pulled over the driver, a 23-year-old man who was exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication. The driver failed the roadside tests and was given a 90-day license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The officer drove the man home and when they arrived, the driver turned and thanked the officer for keeping the streets safe and asked the officer for a hug.

“We don’t often get thanked for the job we do, especially by those who find themselves on the opposite side of the law. It was nice for the officer and for the rest of us at West Shore RCMP to hear this,” police spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

