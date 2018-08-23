Both Air Canada and WestJet on the ramp at the Comox Valley Airport. WestJet flights throughout the fall will not be affected at the airport despite cutbacks to the company’s flight schedule. Photo by Comox Valley Airport

WestJet cuts service due to revenue loss; Comox Valley Airport not affected

Despite cuts and changes to schedules on various routes within the country and abroad, WestJet Airlines is not changing their flight schedule for the Comox Valley Airport (YQQ).

For the first time in 13 years, the airline posted its first quarterly loss – second quarter financial results reported a net loss of $20.8 million.

In their report, the company attributes an operating margin of -2.5 per cent as a result of the increase in costs, mainly driven by aircraft fuel, which outpaced the increase in revenue for the period (for the three months ending June 30, 2018).

In order to reverse some of their losses, the company is cutting service completely between some of their destinations, including Montreal and Quebec City, and cutting back service to numerous cities including Toronto and Los Angeles, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton and Winnipeg and Palm Springs, California.

WestJet is also cancelling all service to Mexico City from both Calgary and Vancouver.

Fred Bigelow, CEO of YQQ said despite some of the changes to flight schedules, the winter schedule from the Valley airport remains the same as the previous year.

“There’s actually some small improvements in terms of timing. The Edmonton flight is a little earlier to make for better connections. We’ve got the same airplanes and the same schedule.”

Bigelow explained flight planning and scheduling is done “long in advance” with winter flight plans usually completed in the spring. He meets with all the airlines serving the airport in June and from there he gets a good idea of schedules for the upcoming winter.

“(The changes) is big news for WestJet and they had to make some tough choices, but they’ve got to do what they’ve got to do.”

