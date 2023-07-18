UPDATE: Bald Range Creek wildfire being held, BC Hydro waiting for safe access

A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.

BC Hydro is waiting for the OK to from BC Wildfire Service to get to work on restoring power for the residents who remain without.

Spokesperson Dave Cooper said the fire started after a tree fell on a power line on Westside Road.

“Initially there were roughly 1,400 customers that were impacted by it.”

Cooper said crews were able to do some switching, meaning they are feeding power to as many people as possible off a different line.

“It’s kind of a tricky one, because we have to work with BC Wildfire Service’s command centre and it’s not a safe area to enter yet.”

BC Hydro crews did some assessments in the area of danger trees and will bring in a vegetation team to remove them.

“Once that’s done and the area is deemed safe we can get back in there and start doing our own damage assessments and restoring power to those remaining people.”

Power has been out since 6:02 p.m. yesterday (July 17) for 69 customers.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.

The Bald Range Creek wildfire is now being held, meaning its unlikely to spread.

Central Okanagan Emergency Services has also rescinded the evacuation alert for the 18 properties within the Electoral Area West from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road.

Westside Road is also now open to single-lane alternating traffic between Bella Vista Estates and Secret Cove.

69 residents still remain without power.

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.

The nearly five kilometre stretch of Westside Road will remain closed until at least 4 p.m., according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Despite cooler overnight temperatures, the Bald Range Creek wildfire is still burning out of control.

Initially, BC Wildfire estimated the blaze to be 5 hectares in size, however, Tuesday morning crews reported it to be 4.08 hectares in size.

An initial attack crew worked the fire overnight alongside local fire departments from Wilson’s Landing and North Westside. Westside Road remains closed between Main Street and Deighton Road until further notice.

For Tuesday, there are 10 personnel on site and air tankers are available if need be.

BC Hydro has restored a partial return of power, following an outage Monday evening.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 18 properties from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road and residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

_____

The Bald Range Creek wildfire is still deemed ‘out of control’ on Tuesday morning, July 18.

Despite being out of control, BC Wildfire Services now lists the blaze as 4.08 hectares, instead of five, like crews stated on Monday night.

Westside Road, between Main Street and Shelter Cove will remain closed because of the wildfire. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The evacuation alert put in place by Central Okanagan Emergency Services on Monday night remains in effect for the 18 properties within the Electoral Area West from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road.

Only 69 BC Hydro customers are now affected by the power outage, which was caused by a downed power line. While BC Wildfire Services states the cause of the blaze is under investigation, there are reports that the downed power line started the blaze. A BC Hydro Crew has been assigned to the scene.

Black Press will keep updated throughout the day.

