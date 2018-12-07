A special weather statement calls for wet snow and rain on Vancouver Island. (Pixabay)

Wet snow, rain expected on Vancouver Island this weekend

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Dec. 7

Exactly one week into December, much of Vancouver Island is under a special weather statement from Environment Canada — calling for snow.

With a weather system coming to the Island from the Pacific on Dec. 7, inland valleys will see wet snow and could also see freezing rain through Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, east Vancouver Island — including Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay — are also under the weather warning and are likely to see a few centimetres of snow.

Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing overnight.

Coastal areas can expect rain.

