Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto, Nov. 5, 2017. An internal audit outlining significant problems with Ottawa’s administration of hundreds of millions of dollars in medical marijuana for veterans is being met with shock and concern by mental-health providers and others.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto, Nov. 5, 2017. An internal audit outlining significant problems with Ottawa’s administration of hundreds of millions of dollars in medical marijuana for veterans is being met with shock and concern by mental-health providers and others.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

‘Wild West’: Audit on veterans’ medical cannabis sparks calls for oversight, research

Probe sparks calls to better protect at-risk veterans and taxpayer dollars

An internal audit outlining significant problems with Ottawa’s administration of hundreds of millions of dollars in medical marijuana for veterans is being met with shock and concern by mental-health providers and others.

It is also spurring calls for more research into the potential benefits and risks of medical cannabis, as well as oversight of how the drug is administered to protect at-risk veterans and taxpayer dollars.

The Canadian Press reported on the internal audit this week, which found Veterans Affairs Canada has all but lost control as the number of requests for reimbursement for medical marijuana from injured veterans grows at an exponential rate.

Oliver Thorne of the B.C.-based Veterans Transition Network says the audit raises serious concerns about how the program — which cost $150 million last year and is expected to reach $200 million this year — is being run, likening the situation to “the Wild West.”

While acknowledging the potential benefits of medical marijuana and some limitations in the audit, Thorne says one of his biggest worries is that former service members appear to be asking for more and more cannabis.

He says that raises questions about the program’s effectiveness and long-term sustainability, and underscores the need for more research and direction on the use of medical marijuana, as well as support for other assistance such as counselling.

RELATED: Ottawa on track to spend $200M per year on cannabis for veterans

cannabisFederal PoliticsVeterans

Previous story
Alarm system failed when Sea to Sky Gondola cable was cut 2nd time, claims lawsuit
Next story
North Island carvers creating monument to children found in unmarked graves

Just Posted

Apprentice carver Rey Dickie and master carver Stan Hunt stand next to the log that will be carved into a monument to remember Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island carvers creating monument to children found in unmarked graves

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre executive director Elizabeth Aman-Hume opened the 50th anniversary barbecue with a welcoming speech. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy chamber celebrates 50th anniversary with speeches and a barbecue fundraiser

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral