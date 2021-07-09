Scene of fire on Highway 19 near Woss July 9, 2021. Photo by Luke Rushton

Scene of fire on Highway 19 near Woss July 9, 2021. Photo by Luke Rushton

Wildfire flared up on Highway 19 near Woss

A wildfire broke out on Highway 19 near Woss, an hour and a half north of Campbell River.

Port McNeill Fire Rescue sent two trucks and crews to Woss to join firefighters from Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department to assist Woss Volunteer Fire Department with the forest fire located just south of Rice Lake. Helicopters were also on the scene with buckets working on the fire.

Initial report was power lines down across Highway 19 caused the rapidly growing wildfire. Latest reports (7 p.m.) on social media are that the fire is out.

BC Wildfire is reporting a 0.01 ha. fire on its BC Wildfire Dashboard Highway 19 traffic has apparently been stopped

BC Hydro has crews in the area already dealing with widespread power outage in the North Island due to a transmission failure.

forest firevancouverisland

Previous story
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Just Posted

Scene of fire on Highway 19 near Woss July 9, 2021. Photo by Luke Rushton
Wildfire flared up on Highway 19 near Woss

Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam read the South Island First Nations’ public letter, calling for solidarity and respect and an end to vandalism in the region. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island Indigenous leaders call for unity, end to violence, vandalism in Victoria area

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

File photo of the “T” intersection on Highway 19 and Campbell Way in Port McNeill. (Google Images)
2 vehicle collision at the ‘T’ intersection sends one to hospital with minor injuries