A wildfire broke out on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast. (Valerie Reid/Facebook)

UPDATE: Wildfire on Sunshine Coast threatening seven homes

The fire was reported on Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour

UPDATE: An evacuation alert has been issued for a number of homes on the Sunshine Coast due to a small but worrisome wildfire.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon on Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour on the Sechelt Peninsula.

It is now threatening seven homes along Cecil Hill Road and has scorched more than two square hectares of bush. It is listed as out of control.

An evacuation alert was issued just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Its cause is not clear, but the wildfire service says it appears to be linked to human activity.

The fire comes less than 48 hours after a blaze broke out on a steep and rocky slope above Highway 99 north of Horseshoe Bay, snarling traffic on the busy route.

Information officer Donna MacPherson says that four-hectare fire is now listed as contained and the cause remains under investigation.

(The Canadian Press, News1130)

The Canadian Press

