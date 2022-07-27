A wildfire is burning west of Cowichan Lake off the Gordon Main. (Screenshot)

A wildfire is burning west of Cowichan Lake off the Gordon Main. (Screenshot)

Wildfire west of Cowichan Lake under control

Three firefighters and a response officer were dispatched to the location

A small wildfire, suspected to be human caused, is burning west of Cowichan Lake.

The fire started on Tuesday, July 26, and is near 12km on the Gordon Main. RCMP alerted the Coastal Fire Centre to the blaze at 10:30 p.m.. It had started in an old abandoned logging camp.

Three firefighters and a response officer were dispatched to the location and remain on the scene, monitoring the fire, which is now classified as under control, according to Sonja Turnbull, an information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre.

The exact cause of the fire isn’t known, and is under investigation.

It is estimated to be 0.1 hectares in size.

bc wildfires

Previous story
Lower Mainland Mountie who drove drunk with police dog in vehicle fined 30 days pay
Next story
Man presumed drowned trying to rescue his dog on Osoyoos Lake

Just Posted

Pete Nelson-Smith shakes hands with Zeballos Mayor Julie Colborne. (Village of Zeballos photo)
Zeballos appoints new Chief Administrative Officer

Tanille Johnston is running for Campbell River City Council in the 2022 Municipal Election. Photo courtesy Tanille Johnston
Tanille Johnston hopes to become first ever Indigenous city councillor in Campbell River

Amber Barton in Meditation. (Debra Lynn photo)
BC Movement Arts: Hieroglyphics and gadgetry

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
LETTER: Health care in the North Island matters