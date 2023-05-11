Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Wildfires threatening nine First Nations in Alberta: Indigenous Services Canada

82 active wildfires burning in Alberta, 23 of them listed as out of control

Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek.

The department says it is helping the northern First Nation set up temporary housing in nearby John D’Or Prairie for 500 people, including a commercial kitchen and other amenities.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has also been hit hard, with fire destroying 45 structures and power infrastructure.

Indigenous Services says 1,600 evacuees from the community are staying in Edmonton and nearby Grande Prairie and Valleyview.

Meanwhile, Yellowhead County west of Edmonton says residents of the communities of Hansonville, Lobstick Resort and Wildwood are being allowed back.

There are 82 active wildfires in Alberta, with 23 listed as being out of control.

READ MORE: Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.

AlbertaWildfires

Previous story
MP Blaney writes letter to fisheries minister pleading for fish farm transition plan
Next story
Hundreds ordered out of riverside mobile homes in flood-hit Cache Creek

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons. Photo courtesy YouTube
MP Blaney writes letter to fisheries minister pleading for fish farm transition plan

The City of Victoria will have added measures in place for summer heat events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking heat to hit Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Pumper 5 truck gets pushed into the fire station. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue Facebook photo)
Here’s the total cost for the Town of Port McNeill’s brand new Pumper 5 truck

The Kwakiutl First Nation hosted a gathering at their Gukwdzi in Fort Rupert on Red Dress Day, May 5, to remember, educate, and raise awareness for all the women, girls, men, boys, and two-spirited that have gone missing. See the full story and photos on page nine. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
PHOTOS: Kwakiutl First Nation hosts gathering at Gukwdzi to honour Red Dress Day

Pop-up banner image