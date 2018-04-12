Wind warning for eastern Vancouver Island

Gusts up to 90 km/h are expected for exposed coastal sections of the Island

Strong winds are expected to hit eastern Vancouver Island later this week, according to a wind warning from Environment Canada.

A pacific weather system will spread strong southeast winds over coastal sections beginning Friday morning.

These winds are anticipated to gust up to 90 km/h in some areas ranging from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, and Courtenay to Campbell River

The strong winds will then begin to ease later Friday afternoon as the system moves further inland.

Residents are reminded to tie down any loose objects that could break loose and cause damage.



