Wind warning issued for north Vancouver Island, with 90 km/hr winds

Winds to ease to 40-60 km/hr in late afternoon, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the north Vancouver Island region for Dec. 19. (Black Press file)

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the north Vancouver Island region.

According to a weather alert, Environment Canada said a frontal system is approaching the north coast that could see southeasterly winds of 90 km/hour early this afternoon.

Damage to buildings, including roof shingles and windows, are possible and the winds may toss loose objects and break tree branches, Environment Canada said.

Winds are forecast to shift and ease to westerly winds, between 40-60 km/hour, later in the afternoon.

For current weather alerts, go here.

