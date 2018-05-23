GOOGLE IMAGES PHOTOS The corner of Highway 19 and the Bear Cove Highway.

Windmill blade display finds a home in Port Hardy

The blade will be installed on the corner of Highway 19 and the Bear Cove Highway

The donated Windmill blade has finally found a home to be put on permanent display.

At the District of Port Hardy’s regular council meeting on May 22, council approved a motion recommending the donated windmill blade be installed on district property at the corner of Highway 19 and the Bear Cove Highway.

The motion also states that “that staff be directed to enter into an installation and maintenance agreement with the Port Hardy Rotary Club prior to installation.”

The recommendation to install the blade at the corner of Highway 19 and the Bear Cove Highway came from a presentation by the Port Hardy Rotary Club to the Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Committee.

Coun. Fred Robertson noted another spot on Highway 19 that was in the running to host the windmill blade.

“One of the possibilities, which was my particular favourite but would have cost more, was on the corner to Holberg Road on the north side,” said Robertson, adding “It could have the windmill blade or all sorts of maps and celebrations of all the trails and that part of the world you are driving into – I think it’s a corner that we could talk to the province about developing.”

Council noted Robertson’s suggestion and then passed approved the motion recommending the installation at highway 19 and bear cove.

The windmill blade was donated by Cape Scott Wind Farm to the Port Hardy Rotary Club in November 2017, after it had been damaged beyond repair and needed to be replaced.

Rotarian Bill Milligan, his brother Rick, and friend Lawrence O’Conner spearheaded the initiative after they learned the company happened to have a damaged blade.

“I’m pleased that we found a place for this – I know this particular item has been kicked around a bit,” said Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood.

The windmill blade weighs roughly nine tonnes and has been sitting on private property on Godspeed Road since its delivery in November.

