Defence Minister Anita Anand arrives at a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Ottawa. Anand says Canadian evacuation flights in Sudan have been hampered by a mechanical issue in one military plane. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Defence Minister Anita Anand arrives at a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Ottawa. Anand says Canadian evacuation flights in Sudan have been hampered by a mechanical issue in one military plane. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say

One of Turkey’s planes was shot from the ground as it left Khartoum this morning

The commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command says the window is closing quickly to safely airlift people out of Sudan amid fighting between the country’s military and paramilitary forces.

Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie says it’s believed a Turkish crew member was injured when one of Turkey’s planes was shot from the ground as it left Khartoum this morning — though it’s not clear which side was responsible.

He says that event changed the threat assessment this morning and led to the cancellation of a planned Canadian evacuation flight.

A second flight that Canada had planned for this morning was cancelled due to a mechanical issue with the plane’s ramp.

But Auchterlonie says the two Hercules planes the Canadian military has deployed to the region are now on the way to Khartoum, where Canadians are waiting for rescue.

A senior official from Global Affairs Canada says the government is very confident that enough flights are planned over the next couple of days to ensure that everyone who has asked to leave Sudan is able to get on a plane.

About 300 Canadians have already been flown to safe third countries, including with the help of allies, amid a significant uptick in violence over the past two weeks.

READ MORE: First Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has departed: Anand

Sudan

Previous story
Gunshot business owner demands more public safety as hundreds rally in Nanaimo
Next story
High Court dismisses Crown appeal in ‘Surrey Six’ 2007 gang murder case

Just Posted

North Island Gazette archives photo
Port Hardy council discusses relocating ‘the carrot’ monument away from Carrot Park

Loci #113 carrying spectators between Woss Camp and Woss Lake on the second annual Woss Lake Logger Sports Day. Photo dated June 14, 1969. (Photo supplied)
The history behind the first Woss Lake Logger Sports event goes way back to 1968

A bear sow with a mangled paw in a photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 after trying to get inside a dumpster in front of Forest Grove apartments. The sow had to be put down and the cubs were captured and slated for rehabilitation. (Brian Grover photo)
Port Alice resident explores options for obtaining bear-proof garbage bins

Canadian Coast Guard members, along with the Port Hardy RCMP, help paint Stan Hunt’s 18-foot tall Indigenous monument for residential school children. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Indigenous monument for residential school children receives its first coat of paint