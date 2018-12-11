(Black Press Media files)

Winds of up to 90 km/hr forecasted to hit Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning that loose objects may cause damage

Strong winds are expected to batter Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said the northern parts of the Island could see winds reach 90 kilometres per hour as a Pacific frontal system moves in.

The Island’s west coast could see wind speeds reach 80 kilometres per hour while the east coast will see speeds between 60 and 80 kilometres per hour.

The winds are forecasted to ease by later in the day as they move inland towards B.C.’s mainland.

Environment Canada is warning that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

The agency is forecasting between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain for the region on Tuesday. The rain is expected to ease up later this afternoon.

Drivers should watch out for changing road conditions and remember to keep their tail lights on.

Most Read