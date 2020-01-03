Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni is one of the ships docked this morning as the ferry corporation cancelled several sailings due to high winds. (News Bulletin file photo)

Rough seas are keeping B.C. Ferries vessels at the docks this morning.

The ferry corporation cancelled several Friday, Jan. 3 sailings, including the 6:15 a.m., 8:25 a.m.., 10:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. boats to and from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay and West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay.

A service notice from B.C. Ferries pointed to adverse weather conditions.

“It’s a little boisterous out there this morning, as sailings have already been cancelled due to the high winds,” noted a social media post from B.C. Ferries.

The ferry corp. also cancelled the 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings to and from Tsawwassen and Nanaimo’s Duke Point, and the route between Comox’s Little River and Powell River’s Westview terminals saw all Friday morning sailings cancelled.

The Campbell River-Quadra Island route was affected as well, as the 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. sailings from Quadra were cancelled, as were the 10:30 a.m. and noon sailings from Campbell River.

Also this morning, the 7:50 a.m. sailing from Cortes Island and the 9:05 a.m. departing Quadra Island were cancelled.

The service notice from B.C. Ferries apologized for inconvenience to passengers and advised that it would resume service “as soon as it is safe to do so.”

