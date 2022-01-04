The parking lots are full Monday morning (Jan. 3) at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Screenshot photo

The parking lots are full Monday morning (Jan. 3) at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Screenshot photo

Winter weather makes for busy start to the new year on Mount Washington

Wind, staff and road conditions make for a bumpy early 2022

It’s only been a few days into a new year, but it’s already been an eventful start for Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

As of noon Tuesday, the ski hill was reporting sunny skies, no wind and 17 cms of fresh powder overnight. But the previous few days were less idyllic.

On Jan.1, the Whiskey Jack lift closed early due to strong winds, after the resort issued a weather warning. On Sunday (Jan. 2), chains were required on the road up to the mountain and later in the afternoon the road was closed due to a motor vehicle incident.

The road closure had skiers stuck for more than two hours, and shortly afterward, night ski lifts were closed at 6 p.m. due to weather conditions and road closures. The resort noted staff members were not able to get transportation to work.

On Monday (Jan. 3), the mountain received 23cm of snow overnight and the Hawk base is sitting at 178 cm. As of 7:30 a.m., the chain-up lights were off, however, the road bare with some slippery sections and snow is starting at the base, the resort noted.

The Eagle Chair was delayed in opening due to ice on upper lifts. As of 10 a.m. a large lineup of cars was reported heading up the mountain as traffic was moving slowly due to vehicles stuck mid-way up the mountain and another at the base.

The tube park was also delayed in opening. Additionally, due to being short-staffed, the resort warned guests to expect delays in food and beverage services.

As of late Monday morning, all parking lots were full and the shuttle buses delayed due to traffic volume.

Meanwhile, for those exploring the outdoors, the year also started off with two simultaneous searches in Strathcona Park.

The first callout came around 11:25 p.m. Saturday for three overdue split-boarders and their two dogs. Teams could not search overnight due to extreme avalanche conditions but were able to conduct a risk assessment. Comox Valley Search And Rescue members launched from Raven Lodge at first light on a snowmobile and skis.

Shortly thereafter, CVSAR received a call from RCMP about the activation of an emergency location beacon in the Marble Meadows area of the park for two snowshoers in distress.

All five recreationists were located safely and returned to Raven Lodge.

RELATED: Mount Washington prepping for opening day Dec. 10


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley

Previous story
Korean shipping vessel the largest to moor at Victoria dock in three years
Next story
King tides surge along Tofino and Ucluelet coastline

Just Posted

Once again, the privately owned James Island topped the list of highest assessed properties in the Vancouver Island region, according to data from BC Assessment, reflecting market value as of July 1, 2021. Its value stood at $54.7 million. (Sotheby’s International Realty photo)
Property assessments up more than 40 per cent in some Vancouver Island communities

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
Collective vision for forestry needed in 2022

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

Rachel Blaney was named as NDP Critic for Seniors, Veterans and Rural Economic Development. Photo by Rachel Blaney
Rural economic development a priority for 2022 — MP Rachel Blaney