FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo, Jake Patterson appears for a hearing at the Barron County Justice Center, in Barron, Wis. Patterson could spend the rest of his life behind bars for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents after his sentencing hearing Friday, May 24. Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He admitted to abducting Jayme after killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, in October. (T’xer Zhon Kha/The Post-Crescent via AP, Pool)

Wisconsin man gets life in Jayme Closs case

Jake Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping

A Wisconsin man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson was sentenced Friday in Barron County. He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He admitted to abducting Jayme in October and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs.

The teen was held captive in a remote cabin for 88 days before she escaped.

READ MORE: Kidnapping suspect targeted U.S. girl Jayme Closs after seeing her get on bus

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison without release on each homicide count and 25 years in prison on the kidnapping count. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Patterson is accused of abducting Jayme from her home near Barron after killing James and Denise Closs in October. The 21-year-old admitted kidnapping her and killing her parents in a carefully planned attack.

The 13-year-old didn’t appear in court Friday, but her guardian read a statement from her.

Jayme wrote that Patterson “thought that he could own me, but he’s wrong. I was smarter.

READ MORE: Suspect in Wisconsin killings, kidnapping due in court

The Associated Press

