Coastal wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads’ campus. (File photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)

Coastal wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads’ campus. (File photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)

Wolves spotted at Royal Roads University, dog owners warned to keep pups leashed

School said wolves have been seen and heard on the university’s 565-acre campus

Wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads University’s property in Colwood.

The university issued a warning to anyone who uses its 565-acre grounds that Island coastal wolves have been seen and heard in the area.

Cheryl Eason, Royal Roads’ CFO, said cougars can be seen year-round on the university’s campus, with black bear sightings also happening in the summer. But she said wolf sightings are rare. The school already has a rule requiring dogs to be kept on a leash while on campus, but the school is reiterating the importance of keeping dogs on leash with wolves around.

ALSO READ: Sooke sees second wolf attack on pet in less than a month

In the statement, the school said wolves generally don’t pose a threat to humans, but do attack off-leash dogs, as happened twice last month in Sooke.

“This rule is more important now than ever to follow. We want your canine companions to be safe. It’s also important to keep small children within arm’s reach,” RRU safety and environment officer Richard Doyle said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Hiker rescues dog from jaws of wolf in rare Sooke area attack

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Royal Roads UniversityWest Shore

Previous story
Canada tells UN Russia lied to world before Ukraine invasion
Next story
B.C. realtors criticize proposed cooling-off period for home buyers

Just Posted

The 2022 Wounded Warrior Run team, Canadian Rangers, North Island emergency personnel, and Mayor Dennis Dugas and Kwakiutl First Nation chief Calvin Hunt, all stopped for a group photo bright and early in Port Hardy on Sunday, Feb. 27 before the runners left Carrot Park. (David Grainger photo)
600 kilometres: The 2022 Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy bright and early

Wei Wai Kum First Nations Elder James Quatell is a voice for the residential school experience many First Nations people went through. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
‘Empathy and recognition’: Campbell River elder sets reconciliation goals

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
‘Namgis First Nation announces it will waive ministerial deferrals for old growth

A truck rolled over near Port Hardy on Wednesday, though the driver and their cat were uninjured. Photo courtesy Port Hardy Fire Rescue
Driver, cat uninjured after truck rolls into water in Port Hardy