Wolves spotted at Royal Roads University, dog owners warned to keep pups leashed

School said wolves have been seen and heard on the university’s 565-acre campus

Wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads University’s property in Colwood.

The university issued a warning to anyone who uses its 565-acre grounds that Island coastal wolves have been seen and heard in the area.

Cheryl Eason, Royal Roads’ CFO, said cougars can be seen year-round on the university’s campus, with black bear sightings also happening in the summer. But she said wolf sightings are rare. The school already has a rule requiring dogs to be kept on a leash while on campus, but the school is reiterating the importance of keeping dogs on leash with wolves around.

In the statement, the school said wolves generally don’t pose a threat to humans, but do attack off-leash dogs, as happened twice last month in Sooke.

“This rule is more important now than ever to follow. We want your canine companions to be safe. It’s also important to keep small children within arm’s reach,” RRU safety and environment officer Richard Doyle said in a statement.

