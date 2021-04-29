(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A man has been arrested after a disturbing incident in a downtown Vancouver apartment.

According to police, a 19-year-old was recently sleeping when she woke up just after midnight to a man she did not know grabbing her by the wrist.

She screamed and ran out of the bedroom and her roommate was able to call police.

When officers arrived, the man, 20, was found lying in the woman’s bed. Police say he resisted arrest and a Taser was deployed.

The woman was uninjured.

A Vancouver police spokesperson confirmed to Black Press Media that the man was arrested for break-and-enter. He is not being identified as charges have not been laid at this time.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Broombusting season arrives across Vancouver Island
Next story
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Just Posted

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family by dead Russian composer stuffed with Ecstasy

Police confirm powder sent from Europe along with ‘Happy Birthday’ wishes was MDMA

Black Press RCMP file photo
Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP join with Missing Children Society of Canada

For more information about this please go to rescu.mcsc.ca

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.
Port Hardy council agrees to have lines painted at Fort Rupert school

‘Anything that we do for the community, we typically do through the grant in aid budget.’

The Scarlet Ibis in Holberg. (Scarlet Ibis Facebook photo)
Scarlet Ibis: A facelift for the old red bird

‘Running a small pub and restaurant in a remote community can be a challenge’

The Port Hardy Airport looks in fantastic shape after extensive renovations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Airport named as a finalist for construction awards

The Port Hardy Airport has been named as a finalist for the… Continue reading

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Fairy Creek logging blockade group files appeal against injunction

Protestors have prevented logging the Vancouver Island valley since August 2020

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Fanny Bay residents conducted a neighbourhood meeting last summer to discuss problem properties owned by Amandio Santos. Photo supplied
Alleged Island ‘slumlord’ accused of multiple property violations taken to court

“You can’t virtue signal saving the homeless when you’re a slumlord”: prosecutor

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 18-24. (BCCDC image)
COVID-19 cases down across Vancouver Island except for Nanaimo

B.C. Centre for Disease control releases data by local health area

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

Most Read