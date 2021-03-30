Woman attacked with a traffic cone by three Victoria jaywalkers

Woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after also being punched and kicked beside her car

Witnesses are being sought after three men allegedly spit on and damaged a woman’s car before kicking and punching her several times in downtown Victoria last Saturday.

Officers were called to the area near the intersection of Vancouver Street and Pandora Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. March 27 where they found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

She told police that she had been driving her vehicle on Johnson Street near Pandora when three men crossed in front of her vehicle despite the light being green. The woman hit her brakes and slammed on her horn, to which the men responded by kicking and spitting on her vehicle. Then, one of the men picked up a traffic pylon and began hitting her vehicle with it.

The men eventually began to walk away, and the woman parked nearby to assess the damage and ask them why they had done it. Upon exiting her vehicle, the woman said she was attacked by the men who repeatedly punched and kicked her, striking her with the traffic pylon. When the men heard approaching sirens, they fled.

Witnesses intervened and stayed with the woman until officers arrived. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and police are asking any witnesses they haven’t spoken to or anyone with video to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

