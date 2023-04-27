West Shore RCMP vehicles seen behind the detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman banned from Langford after man hurt, car slams motorcycle through home

Victoria woman faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon

One woman is banned from entering Langford after a motorcycle was rammed twice and sent through the front of a Glen Lake home.

The West Shore RCMP was called to a home in 3000-block of Glen Lake Road in Langford at approximately 7 p.m. on April 23. Witnesses at the scene reported a female suspect rammed a black BMW into a Harley Davidson motorcycle parked at the home, police said in a statement. The owner of the motorcycle was standing next to it when the woman reportedly returned, ramming the motorcycle a second time.

The owner of the motorcycle was struck by it before it was pushed into the front of the home, causing extensive damage.

The suspect did not remain at the scene and was later arrested by the Victoria Police Department.

The owner of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 35-year-old Victoria woman who now faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and several mischief charges. She was released by the courts with strict conditions, including having no contact with the victim and is banned from entering the City of Langford.

The woman and the motorcycle owner were known to each other and police said there is no ongoing risk to the public.

