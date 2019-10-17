Woman charged with numerous drug offenses stemming from a raid earlier this year at Island property

Police have charged a woman with several drug-related offenses. (FIle photo by Don Bodger)

A woman wanted on an outstanding warrant pertaining to a raid on a Chemainus property earlier in the year has been arrested and faces additional drug-related charges.

Schivon Metcalf, 40, was arrested Oct. 4 on outstanding charges from a search warrant executed by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit in January.

At that time, following an investigation on the Chemainus property, police located two ounces of methamphetamine, quantities of heroin and fentanyl, counterfeit currency, stolen property and other evidence of drug trafficking. The RCMP partnered with the Municipality of North Cowichan and the British Columbia Civil Forfeiture Office who have their own investigations relating to the property.

Following a review of the investigation, Federal Crown Counsel approved two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in late September against Metcalf.

A warrant was issued for Metcalf and she was arrested on the outstanding charges from January. During the arrest, front line officers located various drugs and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

Metcalf has now been charged with an additional three drug trafficking offenses.

“Drug traffickers often select rental properties that will then become hubs for criminal activity and cause considerable strain on neighbourhoods,” noted Const. Kevin Houlgate of the Street Crime Unit.

“The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP will continue to target individuals and properties that negatively impact our communities due to drug trafficking and other illegal activity.”

