Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

One woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after what appears to have been a carbon monoxide poisoning at a private campground in Salmon Arm Saturday morning.
B.C. RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed to Black Press Media that the woman was found inside her tent at Sandy Point Camground, and that the poisoning is believed to be linked to a stove burning inside the tent.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 10 a.m.
BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that the child was taken by air ambulance to hospital at about noon.
Manseau said that the poisoning was localized to inside the tent, and other campers are not at risk.