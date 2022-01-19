Woman found dead in Kelowna warned that she may be murdered days before

Austyn Godfrey posted an Instagram story saying ‘If I wind up dead it’s because of this guy’

Austyn Godfrey’s photo from Instagram.

Austyn Godfrey’s photo from Instagram.

The woman who was found dead at the Glenmore dog park on Jan. 16, posted a call for help shortly before her body was discovered, according to a friend.

“She literally posted ‘if I wind up dead it is ‘cause of this guy’ ” said Matt Kennedy, a friend from Austyn Godfrey’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

Kennedy said that she had posted the story on her Instagram page. She also posted screenshots of messages between her and the ‘guy’ that she was concerned about.

Kennedy was shocked to learn of her death and told Black Press Media that they only hung out a few times back in Kingston and were not close.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating Godfrey’s death as suspicious. The RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Black Press Media has contacted Kelowna RCMP in regards to the man Godfrey was concerned about, but has not yet had a response.

Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan.16, is asked to call the tip line at 250-470-6236.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

READ MORE: RCMP identify body found at Kelowna dog park as Ontario woman

READ MORE: Woman’s body found at Kelowna dog park

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamurder

Previous story
B.C. doubles COVID relief grants, up to $20K for businesses still shuttered by restrictions
Next story
Thousands of B.C. health workers take sick days as COVID-19 spreads

Just Posted

A Pipe Eye vacuum truck at work in Port Alice in 2021. (Debra Lynn photo)
Pipe Eye Video Inspections: the phone rings every day

Staffing challenges driven by Omicron cases numbers have significantly impacted the ability of Island Health to provide safe, quality care, health authority president Kathy McNeil said. (Black Press Media file photo)
Omicron-driven staffing shortages lead to service interruptions in Island Health facilities

The U15 North Island Eagles celebrate after dominating the Victoria Admirals on home ice. (Dennis and April Foster Facebook photo)
VIDEO: U15 North Island Eagles finish off perfect season with a shutout on home ice

The entrance to the Port Hardy swimming pool. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy’s indoor swimming pool tentatively scheduled to reopen by 2023