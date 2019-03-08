Mounties are investigating an incident that left a woman with serious injuries at UBC Thursday. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

RCMP are looking for a male suspect and a female victim believed to be involved in a fight at UBC that left another woman badly hurt.

Mounties at the Point Grey campus were called to the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing building on the main complex just after 4 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of an assault with a weapon in the building’s basement.

Police said in a news release a woman was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She told police she had intervened in an altercation between a man and another woman, before they took off.

The woman was taken to hospital.

RCMP have released a suspect description of the man, and ask any witnesses to come forward.

He is described as Asian, in his mid-20s, roughly six feet tall with short dark hair, dark eyes and a square face. He is believed to have a deep voice and a slight accent, and may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call police at 604-224-1322.

