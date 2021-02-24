A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle in the Woodgrove Centre parking lot. (News Bulletin file photo)

A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle in the Woodgrove Centre parking lot. (News Bulletin file photo)

Woman groped by stranger in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

Incident happened near bus loop Saturday, Feb. 20, at about 4:45 p.m.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a woman was groped by a man she didn’t know in the parking lot of Woodgrove Centre this past weekend.

According to a police press release, the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, near the bus exchange.

The woman said she had exited the mall and walked a short distance to her vehicle.

“As she was standing at her door, a male came up from behind her and groped her from behind,” the release noted. “In a state of disbelief and shock, she yelled several obscenities at the man, and watched as he walked off in the direction of the bus loop.”

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old man, 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8, with dark skin, possibly Indigenous or Hispanic. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black mask. RCMP say they are reviewing mall surveillance video and are also considering releasing a composite sketch of the suspect.

editor@nanaimobulletin.com
