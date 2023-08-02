Woman sustains minor injuries in northwest B.C. bear attack

Conservation Officer Service says it was a defensive attack, warns public to be cautious

A black bear eats club cherries in southeastern Alaska. (Taal Levi, Oregon State University/Wikimedia Commons)

A black bear eats club cherries in southeastern Alaska. (Taal Levi, Oregon State University/Wikimedia Commons)

A woman sustained minor injuries that required some stitches after a bear attack while out with her dog near the archery club in Smithers this afternoon (Aug. 2).

Conservation officer Ron Leblanc said it was a defensive attack as the woman and her off-leash dog startled the bear.

“The bear wasn’t doing anything it shouldn’t, it was just out eating berries and salmon,” Leblanc said.

In such cases, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) does not kill or relocate bears, he said, noting that while there have been other sightings, there is no indication this 2-3 year-old black bear has been into any unnatural attractants or is habituated to humans.

He said the woman was OK with the decision not to destroy the bear.

“It was one four-legged animal running into another four-legged animal, the bear saw the dog as a threat and attacked,” Leblanc said.

The COS is, however, asking the public to steer clear of the area located off Tatlow Road just past the fairgrounds for a couple of days to give the bear a chance to move on.

The service also reminds people to always remain aware and cautious when out in nature as northwestern B.C. is undeniably bear country.

Sightings of bears or other wild animals, particularly if visiting unnatural attractants or acting aggressively should be reported to the RAPP (report all poachers and polluters) line at 1-877-952-RAPP or online at www.rapp.bc.ca.

OTHER NEWS: Committee of the Whole votes to end permissive tax exemptions


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
August can be the most challenging month for B.C. wildfires, says Ma
Next story
‘It’s heavy’: Firefighter deaths weighing on B.C. wildfire crews

Just Posted

Ally Briscoe breaking the world record in the single buck event at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS International Women Cup 2023 in Rotterdam on June 10, 2023. (Ally Briscoe/Contributed to Black Press Media)
World-record holder ready to defend her Canadian Logger Sports Championship

photo contributed by James Furney
Fire that set Port McNeill’s ‘World’s Biggest Burl’ ablaze not criminal in nature

After closure for more than two years, the Port Hardy Pool is currently on track for a soft opening by the end of September. (Photo by District of Port Hardy)
Port Hardy Pool ready for fall reopening

A Korean War Veteran speaks with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney at a thank you banquet hosted by the Korean government. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP’s trip to Korea ‘reinforced the importance of remembering’