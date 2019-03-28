Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Bhinder Sajan, right to left, Shannon Waters, Liza Yuzda, Justine Hunter, Jen Holmwood, Katie DeRosa, Tanya Fletcher and Kylie Stanton pose for a photo at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, March 28, 2019. A dress code debate at British Columbia’s legislature has prompted some women staff and journalists to roll up their sleeves in protest. (Dirk Meissner/The Canadian Press)

A dress code debate at B.C.’s legislature has prompted some women to roll up their sleeves in protest.

Acting sergeant-at-arms Randy Ennis says members of his office’s staff have been enforcing a decades-old rule about proper attire at the legislature.

Several members of the New Democrat government’s staff say they’ve been approached by sergeant-at-arms staff recently and told it’s against the rules to wear short-sleeved attire in the legislature and were told to cover up.

In protest, at least seven female journalists wore short-sleeved attire today.

One of my staff was told by the leg assembly to wear a slip under her dress as it was clinging to her legs as she walked. Heaven forbid people realize she has limbs under her skirt! The women in this building are here to work, not dress for outdated rules. @BCLegislature #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/OOPLkCMypg — Sonia Furstenau (@SoniaFurstenau) March 28, 2019

Ennis says he will meet with the legislature’s clerk to discuss the issue and determine if a dress code update is required.

The office of the sergeant-at-arms recently circulated a media conduct brochure that says men must wear shirts and ties but makes no mention of a dress code for women.

The Canadian Press

